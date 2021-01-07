UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%.

Shares of UNF opened at $224.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.38. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $227.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Get UniFirst alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNF shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total value of $242,243.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,311.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $162,919.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,370 shares of company stock valued at $423,063 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.