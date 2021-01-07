Stephens Boosts Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $32.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price target raised by research analysts at Stephens from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHUY. Wedbush boosted their price target on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $559.59 million, a PE ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $29.56.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.02 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Chuy’s by 410.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 17.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 15.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at $228,000.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

