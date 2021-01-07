Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.70.

Truist Financial stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.43. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

