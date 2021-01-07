UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $224.96 on Thursday. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $227.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total value of $242,243.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,311.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $162,919.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,370 shares of company stock valued at $423,063 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNF. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

