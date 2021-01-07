Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $11.50 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithium Americas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.25 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

NYSE:LAC opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.22 and a beta of 1.59.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. 4.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.