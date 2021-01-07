Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ra Medical Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ra Medical Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Shares of NYSE RMED opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Ra Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Ra Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 140.19% and a negative net margin of 807.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ra Medical Systems will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin J. Colombatto bought 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ra Medical Systems stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Ra Medical Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

