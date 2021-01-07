Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Given New $8.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Endeavour Silver from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Endeavour Silver from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.10.

NYSE EXK opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $881.84 million, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 15.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

