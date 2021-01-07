Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Nielsen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NLSN stock opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.81 and a beta of 1.32. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $22.33.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 197,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 127.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 18,938 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 42.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 156,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 46,640 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 246.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 79,985 shares during the period.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

