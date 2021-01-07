Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Upgraded to Outperform by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS SOLTF opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. Sosei Group has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20.
About Sosei Group
