TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) Shares Up 39.5% on Analyst Upgrade

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR)’s stock price shot up 39.5% on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$1.40 to C$1.75. The company traded as high as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.19. 1,474,934 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 774,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) from a “tender” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) from a “tender” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.36. The stock has a market cap of C$285.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.43.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$70.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TMAC Resources Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is 100% owned Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

