Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Barclays

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MIME. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Mimecast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mimecast from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 205.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $92,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at $262,745.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,054,847 shares in the company, valued at $56,476,508.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,000 shares of company stock worth $12,638,205 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 241.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 747.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

