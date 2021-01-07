Trifast plc (TRI.L) (LON:TRI) Shares Gap Down to $153.00

Shares of Trifast plc (TRI.L) (LON:TRI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $153.00, but opened at $147.00. Trifast plc (TRI.L) shares last traded at $145.50, with a volume of 2,413 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast plc (TRI.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 206.67 ($2.70).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 148.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of £197.81 million and a P/E ratio of -45.00.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

