RPS Group plc (RPS.L) (LON:RPS) Shares Gap Down to $74.00

Shares of RPS Group plc (RPS.L) (LON:RPS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.00, but opened at $71.00. RPS Group plc (RPS.L) shares last traded at $75.40, with a volume of 360,399 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 54.35. The company has a market cap of £212.94 million and a PE ratio of -3.89.

In related news, insider John Douglas bought 3,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £1,817.10 ($2,374.05).

RPS Group plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services for the environment. The company offers project and program management; design and development; water services; exploration and development; environment; advisory and management consulting; planning and approvals; health, safety and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; and communications, creative and digital services.

