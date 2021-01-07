Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

KOD has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Kodiak Sciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.42.

KOD stock opened at $136.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.59. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $159.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $156,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,050 shares of company stock worth $4,442,715. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 19.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

