American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $131.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an equal weight rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.85.

NYSE:AXP opened at $123.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

