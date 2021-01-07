Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.04.

NYSE:CFG opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

