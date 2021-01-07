Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LIND. BidaskClub upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $810.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.61. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $18.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 71.47% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $667,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

