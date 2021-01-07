Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LAZR. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures LiDAR based sensors for vehicles. It offers Iris, a sensor system that increases the visibility of vehicle drivers, as well as allows reacting safely at highway speeds. The company also provides a software that integrates with the sensor and helps the vehicle drivers.

