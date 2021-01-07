Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.91.

LSTR stock opened at $142.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Landstar System has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $143.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.40.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. Research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,703,131.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,014.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $2,600,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,034,545.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,100 shares of company stock worth $5,602,931 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

