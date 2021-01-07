Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Upgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup to “Buy”

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup currently has $55.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $33.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Methanex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Methanex from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Methanex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Methanex from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.54. Methanex has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Methanex by 37.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Methanex in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Methanex in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Methanex in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Methanex in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

