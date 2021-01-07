Citigroup (NYSE:C) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Citigroup from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.30.

Shares of C opened at $65.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 38,588 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 24.6% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 48,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

