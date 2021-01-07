HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research increased their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Guggenheim downgraded HealthEquity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average of $58.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,526.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.63.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $710,157.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,682 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 60.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,299,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,824 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,238 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,938 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,996,000 after purchasing an additional 780,916 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HealthEquity by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,910,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,479,000 after purchasing an additional 580,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

