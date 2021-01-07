M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.13.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $139.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.34. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 151.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,467,000 after acquiring an additional 923,381 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $71,922,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,379,000 after acquiring an additional 440,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,142,000 after acquiring an additional 297,979 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in M&T Bank by 33.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,731,000 after purchasing an additional 202,445 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

