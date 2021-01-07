Ethernity Networks Ltd. (ENET.L) (LON:ENET) Shares Gap Up to $33.00

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (ENET.L) (LON:ENET)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.00, but opened at $34.50. Ethernity Networks Ltd. (ENET.L) shares last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 341,017 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.39 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50.

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (ENET.L) Company Profile (LON:ENET)

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching, including broadband access, mobile backhaul, carrier Ethernet demarcation, and data centers.

