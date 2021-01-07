Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO) Shares Gap Up to $42.00

Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.00, but opened at $43.85. Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) shares last traded at $41.80, with a volume of 302,483 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTO shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.60) target price on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.60) target price on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 103.50 ($1.35).

The company has a market capitalization of £592.60 million and a PE ratio of 11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 40.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 41.28.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

