Ormonde Mining plc (ORM.L) (LON:ORM) Shares Gap Down to $2.98

Ormonde Mining plc (ORM.L) (LON:ORM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $2.80. Ormonde Mining plc (ORM.L) shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 26,574,334 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £10.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80.

About Ormonde Mining plc (ORM.L) (LON:ORM)

Ormonde Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Spain and Ireland. It holds interest in the Salamanca and Zamora Gold Projects consisting of 49% interest in three investigation permits in Salamanca province and 44% interest in two investigation permits in Zamora province, western Spain.

