Zoetic International Plc (ZOE.L) (LON:ZOE) Shares Gap Up to $64.20

Zoetic International Plc (ZOE.L) (LON:ZOE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.20, but opened at $67.50. Zoetic International Plc (ZOE.L) shares last traded at $67.15, with a volume of 814,306 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 61.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 27.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The stock has a market cap of £132.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10.

About Zoetic International Plc (ZOE.L) (LON:ZOE)

Zoetic International Plc, a vertically integrated CBD company, researches, develops, produces, and sells cannabidiol (CBD) consumer products and other hemp derivatives in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers oral CBD tinctures and CBD gummies, as well as softgel, massage oil, and skincare products.

