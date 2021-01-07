AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) (LON:AFC) Shares Gap Up to $75.70

Shares of AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) (LON:AFC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $75.70, but opened at $78.90. AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) shares last traded at $79.52, with a volume of 8,492,600 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.24. The firm has a market cap of £541.94 million and a P/E ratio of -130.18.

AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) Company Profile (LON:AFC)

AFC Energy plc develops and demonstrates alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. Its fuel-cell systems convert hydrogen into electricity. The company's products include HydroX-Cell(L) systems, HydroX-Cell(S) stacks, AlkaMemTM, a conductive and robust membrane technology for sale or licensing into ancillary market applications; and auxiliary equipment, such as ammonia crackers, water electrolyzes, invertors, battery storage equipment, battery management systems, and fuel storage products.

