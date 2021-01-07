e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) (LON:ETX) Shares Gap Up to $18.80

Shares of e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) (LON:ETX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.80, but opened at $20.00. e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) shares last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 695,104 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.41. The firm has a market cap of £79.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 35.91 and a current ratio of 36.70.

In other e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) news, insider Trevor Mervyn Jones bought 33,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £5,346.72 ($6,985.52).

e-Therapeutics plc engages in the discovery of drugs through its proprietary network-driven drug discovery platform in the United Kingdom. It is developing two NDD-derived immuno-oncology programs, including tryptophan catabolism and immune checkpoint modulation. The company, through its subsidiary, Searchbolt Limited, develops search engine technology.

