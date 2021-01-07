Mpac Group plc (MPAC.L) (LON:MPAC) Shares Gap Up to $420.00

Mpac Group plc (MPAC.L) (LON:MPAC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $420.00, but opened at $455.00. Mpac Group plc (MPAC.L) shares last traded at $460.50, with a volume of 173,205 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £91.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 425.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 335.14.

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions , turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

