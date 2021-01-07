PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Up 9.9% This Week

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001667 BTC on exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $57.27 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00025423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00114404 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.51 or 0.00472048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049825 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00231974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00055529 BTC.

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 135,212,304 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,336,558 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

PancakeSwap Token Trading

PancakeSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

