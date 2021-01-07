NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Exchanges

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 45.2% higher against the dollar. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $1,398.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006360 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 621,314,779 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.