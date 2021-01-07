Sylo One Day Trading Volume Tops $101,301.00 (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, Sylo has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Sylo has a market cap of $2.02 million and $101,301.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sylo token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sylo alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000073 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000777 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000053 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000110 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sylo Token Profile

Sylo is a token. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sylo Token Trading

Sylo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sylo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sylo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.