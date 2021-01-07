Pivot Token Hits Market Capitalization of $902,553.51 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pivot Token has a market cap of $902,553.51 and $545,311.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00025423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00114404 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.51 or 0.00472048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049825 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00231974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00055529 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Coinall and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

