DragonVein (DVC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.75 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 31% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $7.23 million and approximately $8.75 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein token can now be purchased for about $0.0472 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 79.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,451.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.04 or 0.01173011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00040613 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.87 or 0.00181701 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000228 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 60.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DragonVein Token Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

DragonVein Token Trading

DragonVein can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

