Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €100.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. DZ Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €77.45 ($91.12).

Get Zalando SE (ZAL.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €96.10 ($113.06) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €84.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €75.94. Zalando SE has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

Read More: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.