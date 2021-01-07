ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €25.00 Price Target at UBS Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €19.40 ($22.82).

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.