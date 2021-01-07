ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €25.00 Price Target at UBS Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €19.40 ($22.82).

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

