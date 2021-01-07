Phoenix Group’s (PNXGF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Phoenix Group currently has an average rating of Hold.

PNXGF opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $10.28.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. The company also manufactures and underwrites new products and policies, such as pension and long-term savings products under the Standard Life brand.

