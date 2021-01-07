NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered NuVista Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut NuVista Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on NuVista Energy from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.16.

Shares of NUVSF opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $2.43.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

