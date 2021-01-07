Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Shares of Ricoh stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 81.88 and a beta of 0.95. Ricoh has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Ricoh Company Profile
Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjet, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards. The company also provides digital, spherical, single lens reflex, action, and FA cameras; and automotive stereo cameras, automotive precision machined parts, and small and low energy mobile ICs.
