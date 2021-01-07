Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE: NOVA) recently:

1/5/2021 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Sunnova Energy International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/4/2021 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $53.00 to $66.00.

1/4/2021 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $53.00 to $66.00.

12/28/2020 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Sunnova Energy International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/17/2020 – Sunnova Energy International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Sunnova Energy International is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $35.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $35.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Sunnova Energy International was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Sunnova Energy International was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Sunnova Energy International was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

11/9/2020 – Sunnova Energy International was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

NOVA stock opened at $50.31 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Sunnova Energy International Inc alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. The firm had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 17,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $754,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 32,146 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $1,546,865.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,265,315 shares of company stock worth $281,051,481.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 24,130 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.