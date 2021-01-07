Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.25 (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) (LON:SMS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) stock opened at GBX 734 ($9.59) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of £828.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21. Smart Metering Systems plc has a one year low of GBX 436.60 ($5.70) and a one year high of GBX 770 ($10.06). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 672.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 626.95.

Get Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) alerts:

In other Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) news, insider Graeme Bissett bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 578 ($7.55) per share, with a total value of £40,460 ($52,861.25).

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.