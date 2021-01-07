SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.31

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.313 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from SSE’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29.

OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $21.57 on Thursday. SSE has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $21.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSEZY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SSE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SSE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

