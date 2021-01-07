MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Announces Earnings Results

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.03. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $87.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

