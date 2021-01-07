MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Announces Earnings Results

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.03. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $87.84.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.
About MSC Industrial Direct
MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.
See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.