Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Releases Earnings Results

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 47.64% and a negative net margin of 52.53%.

Shares of Cemtrex stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.23. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Cemtrex in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides IoT products, wearables, and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, Web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance, as well as develops various applications for virtual and augmented reality markets.

