Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Announces Earnings Results

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $153.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.32 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $430.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on RGP. TheStreet upgraded Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Resources Connection has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

