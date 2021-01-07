BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BG Staffing, Inc. is a national provider of temporary staffing services across a diverse set of industries. Its present business segments offer temp services in the Multi-Family, Professional and Commercial sectors. In the Multi-Family segment BG offers temporary workers that perform front office and maintenance personnel in 18 states (Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, N. Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island); temporary skilled contract labor for Finance & Accounting and also for IT implementation and maintenance projects nationwide from offices in 5 states (Texas, Louisiana, N. Carolina, Maryland, Rhode Island); temp labor services in various skilled and unskilled positions to primarily distribution and logistics customers in its Commercial segment in 5 states (Texas, Wisconsin, Illinois, Tennessee, Mississippi). BG Staffing, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Get BG Staffing alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BGSF. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of BG Staffing from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised BG Staffing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE BGSF opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. BG Staffing has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. BG Staffing had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BG Staffing will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of BG Staffing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BG Staffing by 7.2% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 495,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 33,323 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in BG Staffing by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 436,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 87,021 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 68.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BG Staffing during the third quarter worth $1,059,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 37.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BG Staffing (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BG Staffing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Staffing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.