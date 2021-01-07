NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Upgraded by Cowen to Outperform

Cowen upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $75.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NSTG has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.57.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NSTG opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $75.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.29. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.53 and a beta of 1.72.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. The company had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Gregory Norden sold 10,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $606,877.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,102.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $59,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,396.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,521 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,604,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,143,000 after buying an additional 52,455 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 87.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,631,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,024 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.