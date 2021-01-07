Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Itaú Unibanco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.23%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 50.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,189,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,662,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435,404 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 289,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 166,037 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,033,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 689,260 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 3.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

