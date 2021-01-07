The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SJM. ValuEngine lowered The J. M. Smucker from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.10.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $118.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.46.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 962.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,342,000 after purchasing an additional 636,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,218,000 after acquiring an additional 480,931 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,136,000 after acquiring an additional 180,866 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,370,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,066,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,749,000 after acquiring an additional 142,894 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.